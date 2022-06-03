FIRE FROM THE GODS Unleash New Single "SOS"; Lyric Video

Fire From The Gods have released their new song, “SOS”, via Better Noise Music. The Austin-based rock band also unveiled an official lyric video for the song, which tackles the political climate, calling on fans to “stand up and be free.”

The song is available to stream and download across platforms here. Watch the lyric video below.

Discussing the track’s meaning, vocalist AJ Channer said, “With life comes challenges and some of those challenges can seem insurmountable. When we reach said point it can feel like we're drowning. Unfortunately, there may not be someone there to save us. We have to save ourselves. This song speaks that truth, but it is one part of a larger story of self realization and discovery.”

Today’s new music coincides with the band’s European Festival Tour dates across Germany, France, UK and other countries at Rock am Ring, Download Festival, and Hellfest to name a few. In other exciting news, the band will also be joining Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, and The HU on tour this summer, trekking across North America.

For tickets and additional information visit firefromthegods.com.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock am Ring

4 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park

6 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann, Halle

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex

9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

12 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

13 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

14 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

16 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

19 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

20 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands - Ahoy

21 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club

23 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival

August

19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

28 -Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater