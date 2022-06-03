FIRE FROM THE GODS Unleash New Single "SOS"; Lyric Video
June 3, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Fire From The Gods have released their new song, “SOS”, via Better Noise Music. The Austin-based rock band also unveiled an official lyric video for the song, which tackles the political climate, calling on fans to “stand up and be free.”
The song is available to stream and download across platforms here. Watch the lyric video below.
Discussing the track’s meaning, vocalist AJ Channer said, “With life comes challenges and some of those challenges can seem insurmountable. When we reach said point it can feel like we're drowning. Unfortunately, there may not be someone there to save us. We have to save ourselves. This song speaks that truth, but it is one part of a larger story of self realization and discovery.”
Today’s new music coincides with the band’s European Festival Tour dates across Germany, France, UK and other countries at Rock am Ring, Download Festival, and Hellfest to name a few. In other exciting news, the band will also be joining Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, and The HU on tour this summer, trekking across North America.
For tickets and additional information visit firefromthegods.com.
Tour dates:
June
3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock am Ring
4 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park
6 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann, Halle
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex
9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
12 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
13 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
14 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
16 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
19 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
20 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands - Ahoy
21 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club
23 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival
August
19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September
1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain
24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
28 -Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October
1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater