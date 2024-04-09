FIREHOUSE Announce "Celebrate CJ" Event In Tribute To Late Singer CJ SNARE

Long-running ‘80s had rock band, FireHouse have announced a musical celebration and tribute to their late singer and founding member, CJ Snare, who passed away at his home last Friday night, April 5, 2024.

A message states: "CJ, who passed suddenly on Friday April 5th, will be remembered as one of the finest vocalists of his era. With his family’s blessing, FireHouse will honor CJ, his music and legacy at their performance in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday, April 13th.

"Nate Peck, 2023 American Idol Golden Ticket recipient from Season 21, will be handling vocals. With CJ's blessing and full support, Nate has been singing with the band in CJ's absence over the past 6 months.

"CJ's memory and the music he crafted with FireHouse will live on forever, his soaring voice undeniably one of the best in the business. Let's all "Reach for the Sky” and Celebrate the life, music and legacy of CJ Snare."

Tickets available here.