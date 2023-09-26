FIREHOUSE Frontman CJ SNARE To Undergo Abdominal Surgery; Tour Schedule Changed

Firehouse vocalist CJ Snare has announced he is undergoing abdominal surgery and the band will reschedule and postpone tour dates.

A statement reads: "To all our fans. It breaks my heart to let you know that, because of doctor’s orders, I will not be performing with the band until I have recovered from an upcoming abdominal surgery.

"We will be postponing and rescheduling a few upcoming dates. In the meantime, there will be a few shows with a fill-in singer. I encourage you to go and rock out with Firehouse until my return.”

Head to firehousemusic.com for tour and ticket information.