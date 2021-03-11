FIREWIND / AVANTASIA Vocalist HERBIE LANGHANS Guests On Keyboardist / Producer ADRIAN BENEGAS' Single "Orphan Of Life"; Official Lyric Video Available

Metal songwriter, producer and keyboardist Adrian Benegas has released a lyric video for "Orphan of Life”, a soaring symphonic metal track featuring vocalist Herbie Langhans (Firewind, Avantasia) and producer Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Kamelot, Epica). It can be viewed below

About the new video, Adrian comments: "This video is not simply like other lyric videos. The whole video was programmed and designed from zero in 3D, it’s not the conventional lyric video with stock images on the background and lyrics pasted in front. For this one, our visual designer created this sort of 'energetic parallel dimension' where Herbie stands and performs the song amazingly! I'm very proud of what we've created together. This is a gift for the fans who are constantly supporting in good and bad moments (like these weird pandemic times), so thank you and I hope you’ll enjoy it."

"Orphan Of Life" is available on all digital platforms here. It is the first single of the upcoming production to be revealed, with more tracks being released in the coming months.

Benegas is known for being the founder of symphonic metal act Tragul, as well as his debut solo album The Revenant. On these productions he has worked with numerous world class musicians including Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Henning Basse (Metallium, Mayan), Zuberoa Aznarez (Diabulus in Musica), Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody of Fire), and Oliver Holzwarth (Blind Guardian, Tarja).

