FIREWIND / Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist GUS G. Visits BLACK SABBATH Bridge In Birmingham (Video)

The Black Sabbath bench on Broad Street in Birmingham, England has become a tourist attraction, and during the UK leg of Firewind's tour with Beast In Black, guitarist Gus G. - who used to be a member of Ozzy osbourne's solo band - decided to venture out and pay a visit to what is known as Black Sabbath Bridge. Check out the vlog below.

Gus recently checked in with the following update:

"As we’re out on a massive 42-date European tour with Beast in Black, we thought it’d be a good time to finally give you guys some new Firewind music. We’ve been testing the new track live every night and the reception has been phenomenal. The video was filmed on February 11th in Munich at Tonhalle in front of 2,000 screaming metalheads and we feel it captures the energy and mood of the song. Crank it up and enjoy!"

Firewind lineup:

Gus G. - guitar

Herbie Langhans - vocals

Petros Christo - bass

Jo Nunez - drums