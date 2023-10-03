FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Confirms Final Schedule For Quantum Leap 2023 European Solo Tour
October 3, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist Gus G. has checked in with the following message:
"It's solo tour time! Soon I’m heading out for some headline European shows with my trio featuring Roberto Pirami on drums and Frank Capo on bass. See below dates/countries, and hopefully I’ll see you on one of my last live performances of 2023!"
October
14 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
15 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Oaze
18 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen Live
19 - Bochnia, Poland - Kino Regis
20 - Vrutky, Slovakia - RC Mlyn
21 - Svatobořice. Czech Republic - Kino Klub
24 - Rome, Italy - Kill Joy
25 - Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy - Il Diamante
26 - Trofarello, Italy - Il Peorio
28 - Reichenbach, Germany - Bergkeller
Firewind recently checked in with the following announcement:
"Together with MFP Concerts, we’re happy to announce that Firewind and power metal legends, Masterplan, are joining forces on their double headline Masters Of Fire Tour in 2024. Don’t miss on one of the best Metal tour packages of the year. Tickets go on sale September 14th."
Tour dates are as follows:
February
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
March
1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
2 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
3 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf
6 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
7 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
12 - Wien, Austria - Szene
13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
15 - Lublin, Poland - Studio im. Budki Suflera
16 - Zabrze, Poland - CK Wiatrak
17 - Leipzig, Hellraiser