FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Confirms Final Schedule For Quantum Leap 2023 European Solo Tour

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has checked in with the following message:

"It's solo tour time! Soon I’m heading out for some headline European shows with my trio featuring Roberto Pirami on drums and Frank Capo on bass. See below dates/countries, and hopefully I’ll see you on one of my last live performances of 2023!"

October

14 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

15 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Oaze

18 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen Live

19 - Bochnia, Poland - Kino Regis

20 - Vrutky, Slovakia - RC Mlyn

21 - Svatobořice. Czech Republic - Kino Klub

24 - Rome, Italy - Kill Joy

25 - Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy - Il Diamante

26 - Trofarello, Italy - Il Peorio

28 - Reichenbach, Germany - Bergkeller

Firewind recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Together with MFP Concerts, we’re happy to announce that Firewind and power metal legends, Masterplan, are joining forces on their double headline Masters Of Fire Tour in 2024. Don’t miss on one of the best Metal tour packages of the year. Tickets go on sale September 14th."

Tour dates are as follows:

February

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

March

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

3 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf

6 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

7 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

12 - Wien, Austria - Szene

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

15 - Lublin, Poland - Studio im. Budki Suflera

16 - Zabrze, Poland - CK Wiatrak

17 - Leipzig, Hellraiser