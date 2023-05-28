FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Launches The Quantum Leap Session Video On Demand

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has teamed up with Behind Closed Doors for a video on demand 90 minute studio session recorded in February 2022. It features songs from the Quantum Leap album performed live by Gus G, bassist Dennis Ward, and drummer Johan Nunez, plus a 30 minute Interview and lots of backstage footage.

Go to Behind Closed Doors for 24 hours access.

Gus recently shared a video from the road. This time it's a shred chat with Michael Angelo Batio, which went down on their 2023 Electric Guitarlands European tour. Check it out below.