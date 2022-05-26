FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Returns To The Store Where He Bought His First Guitar In 1994 (Video)

Firewind / ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has shared the video below along with the following message:

"Hey eveyone, I recently visited my hometown’s guitar store (Rihardos) where I bought my first guitar back in '94! Pretty crazy to see my own Jackson Guitars signature model there now. Of course I had to play the San Dimas. Also, the guys are now carrying Blackfire Pickups as well."

Gus G. recently released a video for "Night Driver", featured on his new album, Quantum Leap, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Night Driver" video:

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: