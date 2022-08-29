FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Reveals The Biggest SPINAL TAP Moment Of His Career - "When OZZY Gives You That Look, It's Not Good" (Video)

Firewind / former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video where he reveals the biggest Spinal Tap moment of his career.

Gus G.'s Quantum Leap album is available via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Night Driver" video:

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: