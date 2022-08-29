FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Reveals The Biggest SPINAL TAP Moment Of His Career - "When OZZY Gives You That Look, It's Not Good" (Video)
August 29, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Firewind / former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video where he reveals the biggest Spinal Tap moment of his career.
Gus G.'s Quantum Leap album is available via AFM Records.
Tracklisting:
"Into The Unknown"
"Exosphere"
"Quantum Leap"
"Chronesthesia"
"Enigma Of Life"
"Judgement Day"
"Fierce"
"Demon Stomp"
"Night Driver"
"Not Forgotten"
"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)
"Night Driver" video:
"Chronesthesia" video:
"Into The Unknown" video:
"Enigma Of Life" video:
"Fierce" video:
"Exosphere" video: