August 29, 2022, 55 minutes ago

FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Reveals The Biggest SPINAL TAP Moment Of His Career - "When OZZY Gives You That Look, It's Not Good" (Video)

Firewind / former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video where he reveals the biggest Spinal Tap moment of his career.

Gus G.'s Quantum Leap album is available via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"
"Exosphere"
"Quantum Leap"
"Chronesthesia"
"Enigma Of Life"
"Judgement Day"
"Fierce"
"Demon Stomp"
"Night Driver"
"Not Forgotten"
"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Night Driver" video:

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video:



