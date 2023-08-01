FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shares "Allegiance" Tutorial: Riffs & Lead Parts (Video)

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared a new guitar tutorial video. This time he runs through the riffs and lead parts of "Allegiance", the title track of the band's 2006 album.

Gus recently shared the video below along with the following message:

"I recently came across an old video I forgot I even had in my computer. Back in 2011 I did a guitar clinic at Guitar Centre / Hollywood, CA, and my then Ozzy-bandmate Tommy Clufetos joined me on stage for an impromptu jam. This is of one of my riffs that we used to jam at soundchecks during the Scream World Tour. These riffs later ended up on my third solo album track, 'Don't Tread On Me'."