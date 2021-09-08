FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shares New Instructional Video: Adding Chromatic Notes

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has uploaded a new instructional video along with the following message:

"In this video I'm using a lick from my latest single, 'Enigma Of Life', to demonstrate how to add chromatic notes when playing a scale."

Gus G. has released a video for his new single, "Enigma Of Life", featured on his new solo album, Quantum Leap, due for release on October 8 via AFM Records. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

It is no longer a secret that Gus G. plays in the top league in the world of guitar virtuosos. Not only has he played the world's biggest stages in his time with Ozzy Osbourne, but he was also able to gain a firm place and a loyal fan base in recent years with his own band Firewind and his solo project.

On his new album, Quantum Leap, Gus G. continues his straight and inspirational path, this time focusing only on his excellent craft. For this reason, the new album is an instrumental album, but so complete in itself that it can make many a person green with envy. Gus G. has again relied on his longtime colleague Dennis Ward for production, but has done the mixing and mastering entirely on his own terms. Hard metal tracks line up with melodic riffs and make this album seem like a complete work.

Quantum Leap is a tribute to himself, to a great guitarist and instrumental artist.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: