FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shares St. James Blackstar Amp Demo Video

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Gus: "Hey everyone, in this video I'm demonstrating and talking about my new favourite amp: the St James by Blackstar Amplification."

Gus G. recently released a video for "Night Driver", featured on his new album, Quantum Leap, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Night Driver" video:

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: