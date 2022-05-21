FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shares St. James Blackstar Amp Demo Video
May 21, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.
Gus: "Hey everyone, in this video I'm demonstrating and talking about my new favourite amp: the St James by Blackstar Amplification."
Gus G. recently released a video for "Night Driver", featured on his new album, Quantum Leap, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Into The Unknown"
"Exosphere"
"Quantum Leap"
"Chronesthesia"
"Enigma Of Life"
"Judgement Day"
"Fierce"
"Demon Stomp"
"Night Driver"
"Not Forgotten"
"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)
"Night Driver" video:
"Chronesthesia" video:
"Into The Unknown" video:
"Enigma Of Life" video:
"Fierce" video:
"Exosphere" video: