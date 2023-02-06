FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shares Touring Rig Video

Firewind guitarist / founder Gus G. has shared a new video from the road, showing fans his touring rig. Check out the clip below.

Firewind is currently out with Beast In Black in Europe. The tour schedule and ticket links can be found here.

Gus G. recently released more footage filmed in Thessaloniki, Greece during Firewind’s 20th anniversary tour on October 1, 2022. Watch the band perform "I Am The Anger", from the 2003 album Burning Earth, below: