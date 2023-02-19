FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shares Video Recap Of Munich Show

Firewind guitarist / founder Gus G. has shared a new video from the road, this time a recap from their show in Munich, Germany at Tonhalle on February 11th while on tour with Beast in Black. Filmed and edited by Panagiotis Kountouras.

Firewind's tour schedule and ticket links can be found here.

Gus G. recently released more footage filmed in Thessaloniki, Greece during Firewind’s 20th anniversary tour on October 1, 2022. Watch the band perform "I Am The Anger", from the 2003 album Burning Earth, below: