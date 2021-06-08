FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. To Release "Fierce" Single This Thursday; Video Teaser
June 8, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist Gus G. will release his new solo single, "Fierce", this Thursday, June 10. The single artwork can be seen below.
Pre-save the single here, and watch a video teaser below.
Gus G. recently shared a video message, revealing that he will release his full length instrumental solo album this fall. Check it out below.
Gus: "I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. There's a new single coming out in June, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce' and it's a real metal track. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that Firewind has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. This is gonna be my first all-instrumental album, so there's a lot of guitar on it, different things on it, not just metal stuff. There's some more mellow, some bluesier things, but then there's a lot of shredding, to. I'm looking forward to releasing it. It's a big step for me."