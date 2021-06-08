FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. To Release "Fierce" Single This Thursday; Video Teaser

Firewind guitarist Gus G. will release his new solo single, "Fierce", this Thursday, June 10. The single artwork can be seen below.

Pre-save the single here, and watch a video teaser below.

Gus G. recently shared a video message, revealing that he will release his full length instrumental solo album this fall. Check it out below.

Gus: "I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. There's a new single coming out in June, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce' and it's a real metal track. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that Firewind has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. This is gonna be my first all-instrumental album, so there's a lot of guitar on it, different things on it, not just metal stuff. There's some more mellow, some bluesier things, but then there's a lot of shredding, to. I'm looking forward to releasing it. It's a big step for me."