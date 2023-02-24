FIREWIND Release New Single "Destiny Is Calling"; Official Music Video Streaming

Firewind have released their new single, "Destiny Is Calling". The song is available now on all digital platforms, and a music video for the track can be viewed below.

Says Firewind leader/guitarist, Gus G.: "As we’re out on a massive 42-date European tour with Beast in Black, we thought it’d be a good time to finally give you guys some new Firewind music. We’ve been testing the new track live every night and the reception has been phenomenal. The video was filmed on February 11th in Munich at Tonhalle in front of 2,000 screaming metalheads and we feel it captures the energy and mood of the song. Crank it up and enjoy!"

Firewind lineup:

Gus G. - guitar

Herbie Langhans - vocals

Petros Christo - bass

Jo Nunez - drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)