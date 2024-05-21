FIREWIND's GUS G. Plays His Five Favourite Riffs; Video

Firewind's Gus G. stopped by the Guitar World studio to show them some of his own favourite riffs, including "The Fire And The Fury", "World On Fire", "Ode To Leonidas", "Destiny Is Calling", and "Falling To Pieces". Watch the video below:

Firewind will be special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour in September/October. Warming up the crowds will be Tungsten and Serious Black. Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.

Dates:

September

11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)

12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*

14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*

16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*

17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*

18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*

20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Padova, Italy - Hall

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

10 - TBA

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama