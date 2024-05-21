FIREWIND's GUS G. Plays His Five Favourite Riffs; Video
May 21, 2024, an hour ago
Firewind's Gus G. stopped by the Guitar World studio to show them some of his own favourite riffs, including "The Fire And The Fury", "World On Fire", "Ode To Leonidas", "Destiny Is Calling", and "Falling To Pieces". Watch the video below:
Firewind will be special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour in September/October. Warming up the crowds will be Tungsten and Serious Black. Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.
Dates:
September
11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)
12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*
13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*
14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*
16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*
17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*
18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*
20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*
21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
October
1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2
4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)
5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
8 - Padova, Italy - Hall
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
10 - TBA
11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima
12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama