First Ever Summer Breeze Brazil Festival In The Books - "Looking Forward To The Next Round In São Paulo In 2024!"

Inspired by the organizers of Germany's legendary annual Summer Breeze, the inaugural South Anerican edition of the festival took place in São Paulo, Brazil on April 29th and 30th. It boasted a line-up featuring Blind Guardian, Kreator, Lamb Of God, Testament, Sepultura, and many more.

Located in the heart of the city, the Memorial da América Latina was transformed into an exciting festival site full of experiences on and off the stages. With countless new impressions and full of enthusiasm, the German team returned from São Paulo on Tuesday. Festival founder Achim Ostertag reports full of enthusiasm:

"An incredible week lies behind us. It was extremely exciting to see where the differences but also the similarities lie in the process of such a production. Our Brazilian colleagues on site have done a great job! And then to experience the enthusiasm of the fans for this somewhat different, European concept of a festival was great. We are very happy with the first edition and are already looking forward to the next round in São Paulo in 2024!"

For several years now, the dream has been floating in the minds of the German and Brazilian event teams to bring the European festival experience and the unique Summer Breeze atmosphere to Brazil.

"It is impressive how well our Brazilian friends have succeeded in establishing the family Summer Breeze vibe in the first edition in Brazil. There was a great atmosphere in the audience as well as in the organizing team!"

Sepultura - "Propaganda"

Kreator - "Hordes Of Chaos"

Blind Guardian - "Mirror Mirror"

Check out the official Summer Breeze Brazil social media pages:

- Instagram

- Facebook