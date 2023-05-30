FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER And JAMES LOMENZO Release New Single "Home"; Audio

International metal supergroup, Firstborne, have released a new single, "Home". Stream the song here, and below.

The band featuries the inimitable Chris Adler (drums) and James Lomenzo (bass) alongside soft-shred pioneer Myrone (guitar) and rising star vocalist Girish Pradhan. Their new song was self-produced by the band with mixing / mastering by longtime collaborator Machine.

Expect new music, videos, merch and more from Firstborne every month. You can stream and download their discography on Bandcamp here.