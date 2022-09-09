FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER And JAMES LOMENZO Release New Singles "Bad Things" And "One Of A Kind"; Audio

Today, international metal supergroup Firstborne has shared two furious new singles, "Bad Things" and "One Of A Kind". Featuring the inimitable Chris Adler (drums) and James Lomenzo (bass) alongside soft-shred pioneer Myrone (guitar) and rising star vocalist Girish Pradhan, the group fearlessly explores the sonic landscape of thrash, metal and hard rock across their two new tracks. Both songs were self produced by the band with mixing / mastering by longtime collaborator Machine. Listen to both singles below. You can also stream "Bad Things" here, and "One Of A Kind" here.

Kickoff single "Bad Things" is filled with serpentine riffs, a profound melodic sensibility and more than a dash of 80s' metal nostalgia, serving as a perfect reminder of the groups musical pedigree. Adler contributes a blistering percussion performance, with bassist James Lomenzo holding down the low end with a pulsating groove. Myrone's singular playing style is equal parts technically impressive and approachable - his acrobatics on the fretboard don't distract from his dynamic songwriting ability.

"One Of A Kind" lives up to its name in the context of the groups already expansive catalog - the song ventures into alternative and hard rock territory with results that would sound right at home on any huge festival stage or mainstream rock station. Girish Pradhan takes command of the song with a soaring vocal performance that highlights his expansive range and emotive lyricism.

Drummer Chris Adler has this to say about about the new singles and the trajectory of Firstborne: “We’ve made good use of the time. For the next year plus we will be releasing a song a month, starting here and now with a one-two-punch. I’m thrilled to be in a creative partnership that can do just about anything. Feels like playing in 'God Mode' on Guitar / Band Hero. It’s a passion project and it’s fun for us to share. Dig in. Or don’t. See you next month!"

Guitarist Myrone has this to add about the ethos of the group: “No Labels, No Management, NO GODS, NO MASTERS!!!!”

Expect new music, videos, merch and more from Firstborne throughout the next year.