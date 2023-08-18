FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER And JAMES LOMENZO Release New Thrash Anthem "Gods Of Fire", Announce Forthcoming Studio Album

Firstborne has unleashed a bombastic new single "Gods Of Fire" and announced plans to enter the studio this November with longtime collaborator and producer Eugene "Machine" Freeman to begin work on their debut full length album.

The band itself is well qualified for the 'Gods' moniker, featuring the inimitable Chris Adler (drums) and James Lomenzo (bass) alongside soft-shred pioneer Myrone (guitar) and rising star vocalist Girish Pradhan. The quartet has released a new single (or two) each month throughout 2023, fearlessly exploring the sonic landscape of thrash, metal, hard rock and the spaces between. Listen to "Gods Of Fire" here, and below.

"Gods Of Fire" punches you in the face with a ferocious lead riff and ten thousand pounds of sheer metallic fury, with just a dash of 80s' power-metal nostalgia, serving as a perfect reminder of the groups musical pedigree. Adler contributes his most blistering percussion performance this project has seen yet, with bassist James Lomenzo holding down the low end with a pulsating groove. Myrone is at it again flexing his ubiquitous playing style that is equal parts technically impressive and approachable - his acrobatics on the fretboard don't distract from his ability to write a damn good song. His solo break is impressive as always, channeling Mark Knopfler and your favorite '80s shred-idols in equal measure. Girish Pradhan once again takes command of the song with a soaring vocal performance, jumping octaves and creating fireworks with his unmistakable voice and attitude.

Drummer Chris Adler has this to say about about the new single: "I get such a thrill from every opportunity to write new songs with these guys! The depth of ability and sensibility in Firstborne is incredible. 'Gods Of Fire' pushes it all to the forefront - going from an all out thrash shed vibe into an ear-worm chorus courtesy of Girish. Myrone's virtuosity continues to shine and James keeps it all together on the low end, as always. 'Gods Of Fire' shows how Firstborne is maturing and evolving as we prepare to enter the studio with Machine later this year to begin work on our debut album!"

Expect new music, videos, merch and more from Firstborne every month, and more news about the forthcoming album soon. You can stream and download their discography on Bandcamp here.

Firstborne is:

Chris Adler (drums)

James Lomenzo (bass)

Girish Pradhan (vocals)

Myrone (guitar)