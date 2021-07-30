FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Share Visualizer Video For New Single "The Bidding", Produced By MACHINE

Firstborne, the thrash / heavy metal project featuring Chris Adler, James Lomenzo, guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan, have shared their new single, "The Bidding". Stream/buy the single here, and watch a visualizer below.

The track is mixed by the inimitable Machine and sees the band honing in on their heavy but rock driven sound - showcasing each individual member of the group at the peak of their prowess.

“Every time we finish a Firstborne song it’s like a little miracle occurs where we manage to get both sides of planet Earth rocking in harmony," says guitarist Myrone of the alliance between the USA based band and vocalist Girish Pradhan, who currently resides in India. "I would venture to say 'The Bidding' is the most miraculous one yet”

The band previously released the single "Mourning Star" - also mixed and mastered by Machine. This song is a continuation of the sound that the band has moved toward since "Save Myself" - a high intensity mix of thrash, rock and heavy metal punctuated by breakneck technical playing from Adler, Lomenzo and Myrone. Listen to "Mourning Star" here, and below.

The band released "Soul Control" as a Bandcamp exclusive. This was the first song that Firstborne worked on as a complete band and traces the roots of their music back to the earliest stages of Chris assembling the group. This track is mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Iron Age) and available here (listen below).