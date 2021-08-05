FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce Winter 2022 Headline Tour

New Jersey six-piece Fit For An Autopsy will return to the road on a headline U.S. tour this coming winter. The band and tour will certainly add a hefty dose of death metal to your winter doldrums.

The trek kicks off January 5th in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through February 12th in New York City. All dates are below. Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost will also appear.

"We're beyond excited to announce our U.S. headliner and our return to playing shows in America," says Fit For An Autopsy. "We'll be bringing our friends in Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost along too. It's been way too long since we've visited our favorite cities, and hung out with all you wonderful people. More announcements are coming soon. New tours. New 'other' things. We can't wait." Confirmed venues are as listed:

January

5 — Columbus, OH — Skully's Music Diner

6 — Hamtramck, MI — The Sanctuary

7 — Chicago, IL — Reggies Rock Club

8 — St. Paul, MN — Turf Club

9 — Iowa City, IA — Wildwood

10 — Lincoln, NE — The Royal Grove

11 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

12 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

14 — Portland, OR — Dante's

15 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

17 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

18 — Petaluma, CA — The Phoenix Theater

19 — Los Angeles, CA —1720

20 — San Diego, CA — Brick By Brick

22 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

24 — Austin, TX — Come And Take It Live

25 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

26 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

27 — Oklahoma City, OK — Oklahoma City Limits

28 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

29 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag

30 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East

February

1 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar

2 — West Palm Beach, FL — Respectables

3 — Orlando, FL — Soundbar

4 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

5 — Greensboro, NC — Blind Tiger

7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Crafthouse

8 — Baltimore, MD — Sound Stage

9 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry

10 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

11 — Hartford, CT — Webster Underground

12 — New York, NY — The Gramercy Theatre