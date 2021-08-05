FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce Winter 2022 Headline Tour
August 5, 2021, an hour ago
New Jersey six-piece Fit For An Autopsy will return to the road on a headline U.S. tour this coming winter. The band and tour will certainly add a hefty dose of death metal to your winter doldrums.
The trek kicks off January 5th in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through February 12th in New York City. All dates are below. Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost will also appear.
"We're beyond excited to announce our U.S. headliner and our return to playing shows in America," says Fit For An Autopsy. "We'll be bringing our friends in Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost along too. It's been way too long since we've visited our favorite cities, and hung out with all you wonderful people. More announcements are coming soon. New tours. New 'other' things. We can't wait." Confirmed venues are as listed:
January
5 — Columbus, OH — Skully's Music Diner
6 — Hamtramck, MI — The Sanctuary
7 — Chicago, IL — Reggies Rock Club
8 — St. Paul, MN — Turf Club
9 — Iowa City, IA — Wildwood
10 — Lincoln, NE — The Royal Grove
11 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater
12 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
14 — Portland, OR — Dante's
15 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon
17 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post
18 — Petaluma, CA — The Phoenix Theater
19 — Los Angeles, CA —1720
20 — San Diego, CA — Brick By Brick
22 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater
24 — Austin, TX — Come And Take It Live
25 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live
26 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
27 — Oklahoma City, OK — Oklahoma City Limits
28 — Memphis, TN — Growlers
29 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag
30 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East
February
1 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar
2 — West Palm Beach, FL — Respectables
3 — Orlando, FL — Soundbar
4 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade
5 — Greensboro, NC — Blind Tiger
7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Crafthouse
8 — Baltimore, MD — Sound Stage
9 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry
10 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
11 — Hartford, CT — Webster Underground
12 — New York, NY — The Gramercy Theatre