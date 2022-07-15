FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Guitarist WILL PUTNEY Featured In New Episode Of "Behind The Riff"; Video

Jackson Guitars has released the latest episode in their Behind The Riff series. Watch below, as Will Putney of Fit For An Autopsy takes you through the opening riff to "Pandora".

Fit For An Autopsy's latest album, Oh What The Future Holds, was released back in January. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Oh What The Future Holds"

"Pandora"

"Far From Heaven"

"In Shadows"

"Two Towers"

"A Higher Level Of Hate"

"Collateral Damage"

"Savages"

"Conditional Healing"

"The Man That I Was Not"

"A Higher Level Of Hate" visualizer:

"Two Towers" video:

"In Shadows" video:

"Pandora" video:

"Far From Heaven" video: