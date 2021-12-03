FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release "In Shadows" Music Video

December 3, 2021, 16 hours ago

New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, will release their new album, Oh What The Future Holds, on January 14 via Nuclear Blast Worldwide and Human Warfare Australia/NZ. The band have released a Eric Richter-directed video for the third single, "In Shadows". Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"Oh What The Future Holds"
"Pandora"
"Far From Heaven"
"In Shadows"
"Two Towers"
"A Higher Level of Hate"
"Collateral Damage"
"Savages"
"Conditional Healing"
"The Man That I Was Not"

"In Shadows" video:

"Pandora" video:

"Far From Heaven" video:



