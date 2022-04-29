FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release Live Performance Video For "Far From Heaven"

April 29, 2022, 40 minutes ago

news black death fit for an autopsy

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release Live Performance Video For "Far From Heaven"

New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, have released a live performance video for "Far From Heaven", a track from their new album, Oh What The Future Holds, available via Nuclear Blast Worldwide and Human Warfare Australia/NZ. The footage filmed at The Machine Shop during Trivium's Hanger Livestream Event. Watch below:

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Oh What The Future Holds"
"Pandora"
"Far From Heaven"
"In Shadows"
"Two Towers"
"A Higher Level Of Hate"
"Collateral Damage"
"Savages"
"Conditional Healing"
"The Man That I Was Not"

"A Higher Level Of Hate" visualizer:

"Two Towers" video:

"In Shadows" video:

"Pandora" video:

"Far From Heaven" video:



DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

