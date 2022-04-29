FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release Live Performance Video For "Far From Heaven"
April 29, 2022, 40 minutes ago
New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, have released a live performance video for "Far From Heaven", a track from their new album, Oh What The Future Holds, available via Nuclear Blast Worldwide and Human Warfare Australia/NZ. The footage filmed at The Machine Shop during Trivium's Hanger Livestream Event. Watch below:
Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Oh What The Future Holds"
"Pandora"
"Far From Heaven"
"In Shadows"
"Two Towers"
"A Higher Level Of Hate"
"Collateral Damage"
"Savages"
"Conditional Healing"
"The Man That I Was Not"
"A Higher Level Of Hate" visualizer:
"Two Towers" video:
"In Shadows" video:
"Pandora" video:
"Far From Heaven" video: