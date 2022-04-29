FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Release Live Performance Video For "Far From Heaven"

New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, have released a live performance video for "Far From Heaven", a track from their new album, Oh What The Future Holds, available via Nuclear Blast Worldwide and Human Warfare Australia/NZ. The footage filmed at The Machine Shop during Trivium's Hanger Livestream Event. Watch below:

Tracklisting:

"Oh What The Future Holds"

"Pandora"

"Far From Heaven"

"In Shadows"

"Two Towers"

"A Higher Level Of Hate"

"Collateral Damage"

"Savages"

"Conditional Healing"

"The Man That I Was Not"

"A Higher Level Of Hate" visualizer:

"Two Towers" video:

"In Shadows" video:

"Pandora" video:

"Far From Heaven" video: