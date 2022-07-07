FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Share Bass Playthrough For "Far From Heaven"

The clip below is the official Fit For An Autopsy bass playthrough of "Far From Heaven" performed by Peter "Blue" Spinazola off the record, Oh What The Future Holds.

Fit For An Autopsy recently released a live performance video for "Far From Heaven". The footage filmed at The Machine Shop during Trivium's Hanger Livestream Event. Watch below:

Tracklisting:

"Oh What The Future Holds"

"Pandora"

"Far From Heaven"

"In Shadows"

"Two Towers"

"A Higher Level Of Hate"

"Collateral Damage"

"Savages"

"Conditional Healing"

"The Man That I Was Not"

"A Higher Level Of Hate" visualizer:

"Two Towers" video:

"In Shadows" video:

"Pandora" video:

"Far From Heaven" video: