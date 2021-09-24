FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY To Release Oh What The Future Holds Album In January; "Far From Heaven" Music Video Streaming

New Jersey six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, will release their new album, Oh What The Future Holds, on January 14 via Nuclear Blast Worldwide and Human Warfare Australia/NZ. Vinyl and apparel pre-orders here.

The band have released a video for the first single, "Far From Heaven", which can be found below.

Says the band: "A worthy introduction to premiere the album, we pick up where we left off creatively from our last release. Although there are more drastic dynamic turns to come, 'Far From Heaven' delivers from a more simplistic and primal place. Lyrically, this record will take you further into internal turmoil and chaos than we have gone before, partially due to isolation but also as an overstated reflection on existence itself. This song is much more a literal and grounded representation of our continued frustration with institutions and class gaps that exist in all facets of society. The powerful video by Eric Richter is a thematic visual counterpart to the inherent dark nature of subject. Oh What The Future Holds, it’s worse than you know."

Tracklisting:

"Oh What The Future Holds"

"Pandora"

"Far From Heaven"

"In Shadows"

"Two Towers"

"A Higher Level of Hate"

"Collateral Damage"

"Savages"

"Conditional Healing"

"The Man That I Was Not"

"Far From Heaven" video: