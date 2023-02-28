FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Adds Headline Shows To Summer 2023 European Festival / METALLICA Support Tour

Five Finger Death Punch has added headline shows in Luxembourg, Bratislava, Prague and Bucharest to the band’s run of 2023 European tour dates, which includes a number of shows in direct support of Metallica, as well as major festivals appearances at UK’s Download Festival and Germany’s Rock Am Ring / Rock Im Park festivals.

Pre-sale for the newly announced headline shows will start on March 1st at 10 am local time, with the general on sale beginning on March 3rd at 10 am local time. For more information and tickets, please go to FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Five Finger Death Punch's European tour schedule is as follows:

April

29 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ Metallica

May

17 - Stade de France - Paris, France (w/ Metallica)

21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (headliner)

28 - Volksparkstadion - Hamburg, Germany (w/ Metallica)

31 - O'Nepela Arena - Bratislava, Slovakia (headliner)

June

3 - Rock Im Park - Nürnberg, Germany

4 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

8 – Download Festival - Donington, UK

11 – O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic (headliner)

14 – Metalhead Festival - Bucharest, Romania (headliner)

18 – Ullevi Stadium - Gothenburg, Sweden (w/ Metallica)

23 – Summerside Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland