FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announce Summer 2024 UK/European Tour With Special Guests ICE NINE KILLS

Multi-platinum hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, just concluded their 2023 run of US stadium shows alongside Metallica and is excited to announce the band’s return in 2024.

Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a full UK/European tour of headline dates, as well as major festivals next summer bringing their latest album Afterlife and all the band’s classic hits to the most iconic stages across 20 European countries between May and July 2024. The tour also coincides with the European portion of Metallica’s M72 Tour on which 5FDP continue to tour stadiums around the world as Special Guest.

For the headline dates of the summer tour, 5FDP’s will bring along Ice Nine Kills as special guest. The band has cemented itself as as one of modern metal's most vicious forces with it‘s most current album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood.

Tour dates below, tickets here.

May

23 - London, OVO Arena, UK

26 - Munich, Olympiastadion, DE *

28 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, CH

29 - Milan, Idays Festival, IT **

31 - Plzen, Metalfest Open Air Plazen, CZ **

June

1 - Vienna, Rancino Rocks, AT *

3 - Hannover, ZAG Arena, DE

5 - Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SE **

6 - Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, NO **

9 - Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, FI *

11 - Tallin, Unibet Arena, EE

13 - Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, LT

16 - Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, DK *

18 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, DE

19 - Amsterdam, AFAS Live, NL

21 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE **

23 - Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, DE **

25 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, DE

26 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LU ***

29 - Zilina, Topfest, SK **

July

4 - Bucharest, Metalhead Festival – 20 years aLIVE, RO

7 - Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, PL *

9 - Budapest, Barba Negra, HU

14 - Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, ES *

* Metallica support

** festival dates

*** no Ice Nine Kills

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)