FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Cancel Upcoming European Shows Due To Frontman IVAN MOODY's Recovery From Hernia Surgery

Five Finger Death Punch have checked in with an update for their fans in Romania, Sweden and Switzerland. Read it in full below.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the last three shows on our European run this summer in Romania, Sweden and Switzerland (info on Bucharest will be available as soon as we receive it).

Ivan was recently seen by his medical team and they have now advised him to rest and refrain from travel until the beginning of July. This is to ensure he makes a full recovery and can be ready to start the North American leg of this tour on July 21st in York, PA without further interruption.

We would like to thank Metallica for their unwavering support of the band and of Ivan during this tough time. We would also like to thank Floor Jansen and Epica for stepping in at such short notice to fill our spot.

Most importantly, though, we thank the fans for your understanding and patience. It is heartbreaking we were not able to play these shows, but we will most certainly return next year and we have a few other things planned too."

Five Finger Death Punch was forced to cancel nine show on their European tour, including three shows opening for Metallica. The upcoming shows affected are as follows:

June

14 – Metalhead Festival - Bucharest, Romania (headliner)

18 – Ullevi Stadium - Gothenburg, Sweden (w/ Metallica)

23 – Summerside Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland

Go to the band's official website here for their complete tour schedule.