FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Donate $200k To Charities Championed By IVAN MOODY & ZOLTAN BATHORY

Multi-Platinum and Billboard record-setting hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch have donated $200k from a portion of ticket sales from their massively successful headlining arena and amphitheater North American tour this past summer/fall. The funds will be split between two charities handpicked by Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory.

Ivan chose Covenant House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless, trafficked, and exploited youth and young families, in support of Youth Homelessness Awareness Month in November. With 34 locations across the Americas, Covenant House’s mission is to provide shelter, support, and comprehensive services to youth facing homelessness. Highlighting this issue, Five Finger Death Punch leveraged their platform by including facts and resources for the cause in the music video for their 2023 single “Judgement Day” (watch below). An acoustic version of the song is available as a bonus track on the digital deluxe edition of Afterlife, alongside acoustic renditions of “The End,” “Thanks for Asking” and “This is the Way” (feat. DMX), marking the late rappers first #1 at Rock Radio.

“Many of our songs and music videos speak directly to the issues being addressed by Covenant House,” says Ivan. “Our commitment to donating to support their programs and using our platform to raise awareness perfectly aligns with the band's and our fans' values.”

"When a band like Five Finger Death Punch approaches you about raising awareness and funds for children and youth facing homelessness and human trafficking, you say yes,” exclaims Bill Bedrossian, President & CEO of Covenant House International. “For the past year, 5FDP has shared stats and stories about Covenant House on their social media platforms, and now their fans have joined the fight to end youth homelessness. We are thrilled to be in partnership with a group so devoted to the safety and well-being of young people."

Ivan Moody has made significant contributions to raising awareness in the recovery community. As someone in recovery himself, he has devoted both time and hundreds of thousands of dollars to support various recovery-focused organizations. Taking his commitment even further, he has established his own Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), ‘Ciara Coral’, in Cheyenne, WY, dedicated to guiding and assisting addicts throughout the process of recovery and helping them regain control of their lives.

Zoltan chose to support the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization that helps veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value that veterans bring to the workplace. His connection to this charity was forged when he was featured as a character—an in-game operator named Oz—in two Call Of Duty® games: “Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II” and “Call of Duty®: Warzone™.

“Thank you to Zoltan and Five Finger Death Punch for their generous support that will make a significant impact in the lives of those who have served,” said Helene Imperiale, Senior Director, Call of Duty Endowment. “This donation is instrumental in helping us continue our mission and will assist approximately 150 veterans in finding high-quality careers."

Over the past two decades Zoltan & Ivan have raised millions of dollars for various causes and shown overwhelming support to first responders and the military including performing at military bases worldwide, employing veterans in their crew, highlighting veteran causes across their music/imagery and have donated proceeds from their 2019 #1 hit “Blue On Black” feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert and Brian May to the Gary Sinise Foundation. The official video for the band’s landmark hit song, “Wrong Side Of Heaven” brings awareness to the struggles of veterans suffering from PTSD and has garnered over 411 million views to date. The band also raised over $300K for various military organizations supporting veterans afflicted by PTSD through the campaign around the song in 2014. In 2016, 5FDP were awarded the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before.

