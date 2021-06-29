FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Earn 12th Career #1 Single At US.Active Rock Radio With "Darkness Settles In"

Five Finger Death Punch officially topped the Mediabase Active Rock Chart period ending June 26, with their latest single, “Darkness Settles In”.

This notably marks the band’s 12th all-time #1 on the chart.

The track, a fan favorite taken from their latest chart-topping studio album F8, was produced by the band, alongside music super-producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc.).The single follows in the footsteps of the album’s three previously released smashes,“Inside Out,” “A Little Bit Off,” and “Living The Dream,” all of which reached the top spot on the same chart. The band is also celebrating the recent Gold certification of “A Little Bit Off” in the US, following the song’s recent Gold certification in Sweden.

Last month, the band released the official music video for “Darkness Settles In", highlighting their high-energy spirit which has captured millions of fans worldwide. It combines epic performance shots, showcasing the group’s eagerness to get back out on the road, and an exclusive first look at footage from the upcoming horror-thriller film The Retaliators. The track will be included on the film’s original soundtrack, of which the band take center stage in an all-star track listing from some of the biggest names in rock. Additionally, the band will be seen starring in special cameos in the movie, due later this year.

The band is currently in the studio working on new music.

(Photo - Stephen Jensen)