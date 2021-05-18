FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Gearing Up To Record New Studio Album; Planning To Re-Record Debut Album The Way Of The Fist

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory has checked in with the following update:

"We are a week or so away from the Corsa Rally shenanigans. Right after the Rally, we are heading to the studio to begin recording our new album (due in 2022) - and later this summer we are also planning to re-record our first album - The Way Of The Fist - (which turns 15 years old next year). It was a truly self produced DIY album, mostly recorded in my living room, so we thought it would be really interesting to hear it with a proper big production."

Five Finger Death Punch have released an official video for "Darkness Settles In", taken from their latest album, F8. Check it out below.

F8 has yielded three #1 hit singles in the US since it's February 2020 release: "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off" and "Living The Dream"

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

"Living The Dream" lyric video:

"Full Circle" lyric video:

"Inside Out" video:

"Inside Out" lyric video:

(Photo - Stephen Jensen)