FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist ANDY JAMES Unveils Signature Guitar In Collaboration With B.C. Rich Guitars

B.C. Rich just released British virtuoso, Five Finger Death Punch lead guitarist Andy James’ signature guitar.

The guitar is based on the highly successful B.C. Rich Assassin model but features a Pitchfork headstock, a low-profile C-shaped satin neck optimized for speed, and heel-less neck-through construction. It is available in 6, 7, and 8-string versions and comes in three colors: satin black, satin white, and translucent green.

The guitar is available at hereBCRich.com and authorized B.C. Rich dealers.

Andy James began playing guitar at the age of 12. He is known to fans for his critically acclaimed solo records and his previous tenure with Fields Of The Nephilim, among others. He joined Five Finger Death Punch in 2020 during the band's European Arena Tour and appears on their latest album titled Afterlife.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)