FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist ZOLTAN BATHORY And Partners Ink Deal With UFC; BJJ Competition League To Be Broadcast On UFC Fight Pass

BJJEE.com is reporting that Zoltan Bathory and his partners Brandon McCraghen, Heather Gracie and Keelan Lawyer of PGF World (Professional Grappling Federation) just inked a deal with the UFC – for their BJJ competition league to be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

This represents an enormous leap for PGF World, as well as for Jiu-Jitsu in general, as emphasized by Bathory to BJJEE:

"It’s a true underdog story for the PGF. They held and broadcasted the previous seasons from a small church in Alabama... Shoe string budgets. Athletes would travel there and sleep on the mats they were competing on by day. Now we moved it all to Vegas and offer the biggest grand prize in BJJ."

He added more information in a social media post:

"Pairing up with UFC Fight Pass is gonna give us an opportunity to turn our vision into a reality, and we couldn’t possibly ask for a better partner to help us accomplish that mission. And what better place to do it than in the combat capital of the world, Las Vegas! Thanks to everyone who has supported us so far. This is just the beginning of something really special."

Learn more at BJJEE.com.

Five Finger Death Punch recently announced a headlining US tour this summer/fall with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail.

The tour will kick off on August 2, in Hershey, PA and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, TX. Tickets at 5FDP’s website here.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Centre

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

10 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp

13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

21 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena +

24 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *

27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

29 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

31 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September

3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

19 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

* no Marilyn Manson

+ no Slaughter To Prevail

Prior to the US run, Five Finger Death Punch will embark overseas to Europe in spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and select appearances at major festivals.

Better Noise Music will release Five Finger Death Punch's ninth studio album, Afterlife, as a digital deluxe edition on April 5. The deluxe version will include the original 12 tracks recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator, producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album’s songs “The End”, “Judgement Day,” and “Thanks For Asking” plus a brand new song, “This Is The Way” featuring the late rapper DMX. The official music video for "This Is The Way" (feat. DMX) will premiere on April 5 to coincide with the release of the digital deluxe version of AfterLife.

Pre-order/save AfterLife: Deluxe here.

AfterLife: Deluxe tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar"

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"This Is The Way" (feat. DMX)

"Judgment Day" (Acoustic)

"The End" (Acoustic)

"Thanks For Asking" (Acoustic)

"Judgement Day" (Acoustic):