FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist ZOLTAN BATHORY Discusses Spirituality And Psychedelic Experiences - "I've Seen Things That I Cannot Explain To You"; Video

In the new video below from FaceCulture, Zoltan Bathory, guitarist and songwriter for heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch, talks about his lifelong pursuit into spiritual thought, pyschedelic experiences, and how a cultural paradigm shift in the past years has allowed these topics to be discussed more openly, including in their music.

Five Finger Death Punch released their ninth studio album, AfterLife, last month via Better Noise Music. C

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"Times Like These" video

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Circus" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)