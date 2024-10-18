FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Los Angeles Gets Punched In The Face; Behind-The-Scenes Video

In the clip below, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as Five Finger Death Punch comes full circle, rolling back into Los Angeles – the city where it all began.

FFDP recently released an official lyric video for "Top Of The World", taken from their 2018 album, And Justice For None. Check it out below.

"Top Of The World" is available via digital platforms found here.

"This Is The Way" (feat. DMX), the latest single from multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, recently hit the #1 spot at Billboard’s Mainstream Rock radio chart, notably landing the Las Vegas-based band their 11th straight #1 hit on the chart. This extends the band’s 2023 record of holding the longest streak of #1’s in the chart’s history.

"This Is The Way" is the first #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for legendary late rapper DMX and his very first appearance on the chart altogether. The single also claimed the #1 spot at Active Rock Radio this week giving Five Finger Death Punch its 16th overall #1 single at the format.

The band has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Take a look behind the scenes at the origins, inspiration and the collaboration that became 'This Is The Way Feat. DMX', which has now become our 11th consecutive no 1. song and 15th in total‼️ - the longest of any artist in the 43 year history of the Billboard chart!

We have always viewed DMX as 'the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. This is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory.

The official music video was directed by none other than highly influential filmmaker Hype Williams, a longtime friend and close collaborator of the late DMX."