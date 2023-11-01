FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Partners With Covenant House To Raise Awareness About The Youth Homelessness Crisis

Five Finger Death Punch, the Billboard record-setting, multi- platinum hard rock band currently touring with Metallica, is proud to lend its support and platform to Covenant House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk youth.

In an effort to make a meaningful impact in the lives of survivors of human trafficking and youth homelessness, Five Finger Death Punch is committing to donating a portion of its upcoming tour ticket revenue to support Covenant House’s programs to house, feed, educate, provide job assistance, mental health services and healthcare to homeless youth across the Americas.

Starting this month, the band will be supporting Covenant House’s Youth Homelessness Awareness Month campaign by posting important facts and links to resources about the issues facing the survivors of human trafficking and youth homelessness.

With 34 locations across the Americas, Covenant House is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide shelter, support, and comprehensive services to youth facing homelessness. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, Five Finger Death Punch is leveraging their platform to encourage their fans to learn about the issue, seek support, share resources with friends in need, get involved and make a difference.

"Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody, who is no stranger to lending a helping hand in these issues and has recently opened an intensive outpatient facility focusing on treating addiction and mental health disorders, has expressed his enthusiasm to take an even further step in assisting with the problem: 'Many of our songs and music videos speak directly to the issues being addressed by Covenant House. Our commitment to donating to support their programs and using our platform to raise

awareness perfectly aligns with the band's and our fans' values.'"

Fans of the band are being encouraged to visit Covenant House’s website.

"We are so grateful to the band and their entire team for their support of young people served by Covenant House," said Covenant House President & CEO Bill Bedrossian. "It is clear that youth homelessness and its connections to foster care and human trafficking are deeply personal to the band. By using their voice to raise awareness about these critical issues, to their vast audience, so many will benefit from knowing there is a community of support, partnering with Covenant House to address the needs of young people experiencing homelessness in the Americas.”

For more information about the Youth Homelessness crisis and Five Finger Death Punch’s involvement with Covenant House, head here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)