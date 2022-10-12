FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Premier New Music Videos For "Times Like These" And "Welcome To The Circus"

Today marks a very special video premiere event for Five Finger Death Punch as they launched not one but two official videos simultaneously for the first time ever: the official clip for current #1 single “Times Like These” along with a video for part 2 of the story, “Welcome To The Circus”. Watch both clips below:

Five Finger Death Punch's ninth studio album, AfterLife, is available via Better Noise Music.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar"

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Circus" lyric video:

