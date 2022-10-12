FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Premier New Music Videos For "Times Like These" And "Welcome To The Circus"
October 12, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Today marks a very special video premiere event for Five Finger Death Punch as they launched not one but two official videos simultaneously for the first time ever: the official clip for current #1 single “Times Like These” along with a video for part 2 of the story, “Welcome To The Circus”. Watch both clips below:
Five Finger Death Punch's ninth studio album, AfterLife, is available via Better Noise Music.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Circus"
"AfterLife"
"Times Like These"
"Roll Dem Bones"
"Pick Up Behind You"
"Judgment Day"
"IOU"
"Thanks For Asking"
"Blood And Tar"
"All I Know"
"Gold Gutter"
"The End"
"IOU" lyric video:
"AfterLife" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Circus" lyric video:
(Photo - Travis Shinn)