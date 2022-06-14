FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Pro-Shot Video From Nova Rock Festival 2022 Streaming

On June 12th, Five Finger Death Punch performed at the Nova Rock festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria. Pro-shot video of the band performing "Trouble", "Wash It All Away" and "Jekyll And Hyde" can be viewed below.

Five Finger Death Punch will release their new album, AfterLife, on August 19. The band have dropped another track from the album, the opening song “Welcome To The Circus”. An official lyric video for the track can be viewed below:

The new track has become available on the heels of the band celebrating their 13th #1 single at rock radio with the hit single “AfterLife”, taken from their upcoming album of the same name. The song officially appears at the top of the Mediabase and Billboard charts, dated June 6, 2022. Already receiving critical acclaim with “IOU” and “AfterLife,” the band is gearing up to release their most innovative body of work yet, as they began to reveal their Metaverse project with the release of “IOU” last month. The interactive virtual world will be a gamified fan club experience, developed on the near photorealistic Unreal Engine and providing an extension of the band’s existing Fan Club app in the near future. Download the Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club app here.

Exclusively curated by the band, various limited edition AfterLife vinyl and merchandise offerings and collectibles are available for pre-order in the official band and label-stores. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

The band recently announced a 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation beginning this summer. The tour is set to start in Portland, Oregon on August 19, coinciding with their album release date, and will span over 30 dates as it closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by very special guest Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com for dates and tickets.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)