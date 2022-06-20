FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Afterlife European Tour 2022, Episode 1; Video

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, have launched their Afterlife World Tour. The band has released this recap video:

5FDP will release their new album, AfterLife, on August 19. The band recently dropped another track from the album, the opening song “Welcome To The Circus”. An official lyric video for the track can be viewed below:

Exclusively curated by the band, various limited edition AfterLife vinyl and merchandise offerings and collectibles are available for pre-order in the official band and label-stores. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

The band recently announced a 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation beginning this summer. The tour is set to start in Portland, Oregon on August 19, coinciding with their album release date, and will span over 30 dates as it closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by very special guest Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com for dates and tickets.