FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Behind The Scenes Footage From New Music Video Shoot

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, will release their new album, AfterLife, on August 19.

The band has released the new video below, stating: "Behind the scenes of the new Five Finger Death Punch music video... or... rumor has it ... it could be a movie... you never know with these death punch madafakaz. It will take a minute to cut it together... but can’t wait to share. Oh yeah, and this Friday we have a 🎁 for you all!"

Exclusively curated by the band, various limited edition AfterLife vinyl and merchandise offerings and collectibles are available for pre-order in the official band and label-stores. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)