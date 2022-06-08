FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Behind The Scenes Footage From New Music Video Shoot
June 8, 2022, an hour ago
Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, will release their new album, AfterLife, on August 19.
The band has released the new video below, stating: "Behind the scenes of the new Five Finger Death Punch music video... or... rumor has it ... it could be a movie... you never know with these death punch madafakaz. It will take a minute to cut it together... but can’t wait to share. Oh yeah, and this Friday we have a 🎁 for you all!"
Exclusively curated by the band, various limited edition AfterLife vinyl and merchandise offerings and collectibles are available for pre-order in the official band and label-stores. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Circus"
"AfterLife"
"Times Like These"
"Roll Dem Bones"
"Pick Up Behind You"
"Judgment Day"
"IOU"
"Thanks For Asking"
"Blood And Tar "
"All I Know"
"Gold Gutter"
"The End"
"IOU" lyric video:
"AfterLife" lyric video:
(Photo - Travis Shinn)