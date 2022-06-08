FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Behind The Scenes Footage From New Music Video Shoot

June 8, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock five finger death punch

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Behind The Scenes Footage From New Music Video Shoot

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, will release their new album, AfterLife, on August 19.

The band has released the new video below, stating: "Behind the scenes of the new Five Finger Death Punch music video... or... rumor has it ... it could be a movie... you never know with these death punch madafakaz. It will take a minute to cut it together... but can’t wait to share. Oh yeah, and this Friday we have a 🎁 for you all!"

Exclusively curated by the band, various limited edition AfterLife vinyl and merchandise offerings and collectibles are available for pre-order in the official band and label-stores. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"
"AfterLife"
"Times Like These"
"Roll Dem Bones"
"Pick Up Behind You"
"Judgment Day"
"IOU"
"Thanks For Asking"
"Blood And Tar "
"All I Know"
"Gold Gutter"
"The End"

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews