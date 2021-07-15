FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release "Far From Home" Lyric Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released an official lyric video for their song "Far From Home", originally released on the band's 2009 album, War Is The Answer. Watch below:

Z2 Comics further cements their place as the leading publisher of music-inspired books and graphic novels across all genres and formats with the announcement of this book of original poetry from Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody.

Presented in an exquisite hardcover format, Ivan Moody’s Dirty Poetry will be released this fall, with signed special editions available exclusively through the Z2 website.

Ivan Moody says, “Out of all the projects I’ve undertaken this is something truly out of the ordinary, completely unorthodox, and without ‘creative walls.’ It is by far the oddest thing I’ve ever done (and that’s saying something).

"I had no idea how this would turn out but thankfully - between Blake and myself - I’m ecstatic with this first edition of Dirty Poetry. I’m intrigued and excited to share this FULL DOSE of my thought provoking/chaotic and emotionally stimulating artistic vision with all of you. Welcome... to My rabbit hole.”

Ever wondered what really lies beyond “where the sidewalk ends?” From the wonderfully twisted mind of the front man of Five Finger Death Punch; Ivan Moody’s Dirty Poetry is a book of original poems punctuated with dark art that’s guaranteed to inspire upside-down dreamscapes in the minds of its readers. Written by Ivan Moody himself, with beautifully haunting ink and watercolor illustrations by Blake Armstrong, Z2 Comics offers this Halloween treat to readers everywhere this October.

Artist Blake Armstrong says, “Dirty Poetry definitely stands out as one of the more free and unique creative experiences I've had in my career. Ivan's overall vision for this book was so twisted and tantalizing it would have been hard to keep me away from it. Our collaboration was truly a blast and I think the love shows on every page. My only hope is that the readers enjoy the book at least half as much as we did working on it. It's gratifying to be a part of something so weird, unexpected and special.”

The Ivan Moody’s Dirty Poetry illustrated book comes in at 104 pages and will be released in a standard hardcover edition in comic shops and bookstores alike in October, as well as special deluxe and super deluxe editions available for pre-order now only through the Z2 website, here.

(Photo - Stephen Jensen)