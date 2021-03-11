FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release "I Refuse" Lyric Video
March 11, 2021, 2 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their song “I Refuse”, which features on the band’s recent compilation album, A Decade Of Destruction, Volume 2. Watch below:
A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 is available here.
Tracklisting:
"Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]
"The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]
"Broken World" [previously unreleased]**
"I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]
"The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]
"Hard To See" [taken from War Is The Answer]
"When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]
"Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]
"Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]
"M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]
"Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]
"Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]
"Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]
"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (New Acoustic Version – original version taken from Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1)**
"Trouble" (Felmax Remix) – original version taken from And Justice For None
"Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix – original version taken from Got Your Six)**
"Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) – original version taken from War Is The Answer)**
** Previously Unavailable
"The Tragic Truth" lyric video:
“Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) lyric video:
"Broken World" lyric video:
"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (Acoustic):
(Photo - F3 Studios - Stephen Jensen)