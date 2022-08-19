FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Official Video For "Times Like These"

Five Finger Death Punch release their ninth studio album, AfterLife, today (August 19th) via Better Noise Music. Check out the oficial video for new single "Times Like These" below.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"Times Like These" video

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Circus" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)