FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Teaser Video For New Song "Welcome To The Circus"
April 19, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, have released a teaser video for their new song, "Welcome To The Circus", from their upcoming new album. Watch below:
FFDP recently released “AfterLife”, the title track from their forthcoming new studio album. The band’s longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet) helmed the producer duties of the ninth and arguably most diverse record of the band.
“AfterLife” is now available to stream and download across platforms here. Check out the official lyric video below:
The track’s release coincided with the band’s announcement of their upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation, kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19. The tour will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The Hu, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets on sale at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.
Five Finger Death Punch / Megadeth / The Hu / Fire From The Gods upcoming tour dates:
August
19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September
1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**
23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain
24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**
28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October
1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
** = no Megadeth
(Photo - Travis Shinn)