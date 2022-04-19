FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release Teaser Video For New Song "Welcome To The Circus"

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, have released a teaser video for their new song, "Welcome To The Circus", from their upcoming new album. Watch below:



FFDP recently released “AfterLife”, the title track from their forthcoming new studio album. The band’s longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet) helmed the producer duties of the ninth and arguably most diverse record of the band.

“AfterLife” is now available to stream and download across platforms here. Check out the official lyric video below:

The track’s release coincided with the band’s announcement of their upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation, kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19. The tour will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The Hu, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets on sale at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Five Finger Death Punch / Megadeth / The Hu / Fire From The Gods upcoming tour dates:

August

19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

** = no Megadeth

(Photo - Travis Shinn)