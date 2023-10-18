FIVE MAN ELECTRICAL BAND Were Set To Quit Music When A DJ Accidentally Played Their B-Side, Launching This 70s Classic; Surviving Members Tell PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Coming up, a 70s classic that has one of the most iconic opening lines of the decade… 'And the sign said "Long-haired freaky people need not apply"' was a happy accident. The song came to singer Les Emmerson of Five Man Electrical Band when he was cruising on Route 66 and saw all of these billboards advertising different things in the middle of nature. It was actually obscuring mother nature and Les wondered where these rules came from so he wrote a 70s classic protest song... the song was actually a B-side until DJs flipped the record over and started playing it. It became a massive hit thereafter with a great message. Up next, the surviving members of the band give us the story on Professor Of Rock.