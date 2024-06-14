FLAT BLACK Feat. Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Reveal Debut Album Details, Share "Sideways" Video

Guitarist Jason Hook introduced his new band Flat Black last year. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist teamed up with a trio of young and talented musicians and signed with Fearless Records. Today, the band is thrilled to announce its debut album Dark Side OF The Brain arrives on July 19. The album is also available with exclusive merch and vinyl. Pre-order it here or here.

The album was produced by Hook and Chris Collier (Korn), and recorded at both Hook's home studio and The Hideout.

The band has also shared the video for the latest single "Sideways". Watch it below.

Flat Black go for the jugular, thanks to crackling riffs, a non-stop barrage of gritty grooves, thick rhythm, and choruses that invite plenty of singing along whether you are in a packed venue, your car, or in the shower. The track will send a high voltage currents of adrenaline coursing through your veins.

"It's a song about losing your temper," Hook says. "Whenever I felt my darker side gaining control in any given situation, I would say, 'I'm about to go sideways.' In those moments, it is key to let those feelings pass through you and refocus on moving forward."

As for the album as a whole, Hook is stoked to finally share it with fans, who have been patiently waiting for even more new songs! "Well, we're finally here," he states, with a laugh! "No more people hounding me about when the album will be available. I'm so excited to share these songs with the public. Dark Side OF The Brain is personal, every lyric came from a real place."

The album artwork is also personal, as Hook designed it himself.

Tracklisting:

"It's OK To Be Angry"

"Justice Will Be Done"

"Sideways"

"A Bit Of Lightning"

"Unwanted"

"Home"

"Halo"

"It's Your Lack Of Respect"

"Nothing To Some (featuring Corey Taylor)"

"Dark Side OF The Brain"

"Villain"

"Youth N Eyes"

"Tidal Wave"

"Let It Go"

"Nothing To Some" lyric video:

Flat Black will be hitting the road in the summer and fall, supporting Godsmack. All forthcoming Flat Black tour dates, as well as ticket links, can be found here.

About Flat Black:

"I feel like Flat Black is a secret I've been keeping for three years," Hook says. "It's finally time to unleash this band on the world. I'm grateful to Sully from Godsmack for giving us the chance to get out on the road and play for such an amazing group of fans."

Despite having reached a commercial summit with his prior band, thanks to multiple platinum certifications, sold-out arena shows, and a string of No. 1 singles, Hook remains as hungry for musical blood and thunder as the day he first picked up a guitar at the age of six. He is eager to not only replicate but to surpass his past successes with his new band.

Having left his prior band in February 2020, which was right before COVID-19 put the entire world on pause, Hook wanted to assume creative control and let his musical free spirit soar in a project that was truly his. He opted to gamble on himself. With great risk comes great reward and the decision to form Flat Black clearly worked out in his favor.

"As a musician, I crave freedom and I wasn't ready to stop creating," Hook shares.

"Life is short," he continues. "We all want to feel satisfied and happy with what we are trying to accomplish in life."

The pandemic shutdown allowed him the opportunity to assemble the right musicians and carefully craft their debut album. Flat Black are armed with an arsenal of riffs that'll rattle your teeth loose from your gums, stadium-sized hooks, arena-ready anthems, and choruses that are guaranteed to touch a nerve. All of those factors combined make Flat Black poised for success.

The origin stories of the rest of the players are indicative of a lifelong love of music and plenty of road-worn experience. The desire to play courses through their veins and propels them forward, which is why they all meshed so well with Hook.

Singer Wes Horton was introduced to music at age 13, thanks to his sister and Guitar Hero. He honed his vocal chops by playing in local bands and making online videos. Various music industry friends and acquaintances would become the connective tissue between himself and Hook. Horton knew he wanted to be a frontman, and Flat Black afforded him that opportunity. Wes loves the fact that his bandmates prioritize songcraft - and that allows him to be the singer he has always wanted to be.

Bassist Nick Diltz, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is the son of a legendary rock music photographer who brought him to concerts during his formative years. He recalls being inspired by watching a VHS video of U2 performing at legendary venue Red Rocks. Seeing fans clamoring for a piece of Bono in the footage is a vision that never left his head. This first exposure to the power of a true rock icon solidified Nick's destiny as a live performer.

Drummer Rob Pierce hails from Nashville, aka Music City. His dad was a race car driver and his grandfather was a pastor. He grew up racing go karts and at first, wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps until he joined the fourth grade band and was bitten by the music bug. He chose the snare drum over the saxophone and from that moment on, music was the only thing that mattered. Rob got his first drum kit at age 11, which he set up in his dad's car shop. He learned to play his instrument next to 1,000 horsepower engines, which influences his highly energetic style to this day.The chemistry between the players in Flat Black is palpable. And while Flat Black's songs are built to take up real estate in the brains of fans for weeks at a time, the true nature of the band's material is meant to be experienced live. Flat Black are now ready to hit the road and bring these brutal bangers to the masses live and in the flesh.

Flat Black are:

Jason Hook - Guitar

Wes Horton - Vocals

Rob Pierce - Drums

Nicholas Diltz - Bass