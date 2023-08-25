FLAT BLACK Featuring Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Share Two New Singles; Video / Audio Streaming

Guitarist Jason Hook is storming out of the gates with his new band, Flat Black. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist has recruited a trio of young and talented turks, and the band has signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are TBA. The album, produced by Hook, was recorded at both Hooks home studio and The Hideout.

Today, Flat Black have shared two new songs: "It's Your Lack Of Respect" and "Halo". Watch the video for "It's Your Lack Of Respect" below. Listen to "Halo" here, and below.

"It's Your Lack Of Respect" has a raging, gnarly fire in its belly. With its percussive thrust, chunky riffs, shreddy guitars, and sheer attitude, the song will ignite mosh pits from the first note. The alternately snarled and sung vocal add a hefty dose of dynamics to a song that's already got plenty of grit and girth. It has a defiant energy - and what's more rock 'n' roll than that?

"I didn't want to play it safe with the first release," says Hook. "Sure, there are other songs on the album that are more geared towards radio, but to me, 'It's Your Lack of Respect' makes a statement. It's unapologetically defiant, which is how I feel as a songwriter and we feel as band in today's seemingly homogenized rock landscape."

"Halo" is a mid-tempo rock anthem that demonstrates all of Flat Black's hallmarks. You're in for rapid fire riffing, soaring and thickly layered choruses with emotive clean vocals, and searing solos. The band doesn't scrimp on deep grooves, as the song is teeming with them.

"I love 'Halo' because the song sets a dark, sinister mood," Hook explains. "'Its charm is all about the contrast between the piano part and the guitar riff, not to mention the big chorus and guitar solo - to me, that's the Flat Black sound."

Flat Black are currently on the road supporting Godsmack. All dates are below:

August

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakk

27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

5 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

9 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena

29 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

October

1 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

4 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8 - Kent, WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

10 - Abbostford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

19 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Lineup:

Jason Hook - Guitar

Wes Horton - Vocals

Rob Pierce - Drums

Nicholas Diltz - Bass